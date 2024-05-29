VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

The bill reinstates Nigeria's original national anthem from its independence in 1960, "Nigeria we hail thee."

The military replaced this anthem in 1978, but after 46 years, President Tinubu signed the bill to replace the old one with the newer one, "Arise, oh compatriots."

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the President's approval during a joint session of the National Assembly, which was held to commemorate 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

In his speech, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, thanked President Tinubu for approving the bill.

He said, "We Thank President Bola Tinubu For Bringing Back The National Anthem We Grew Up With

"For the young ones, by the time you sit down and read it line by line and word by word, you will see why it is very important for Nigeria to revisit its former National Anthem.

"If we can follow it to its logical conclusion, Nigeria will be a much better nation."

The old national anthem of Nigeria, “Arise, O Compatriots,” has been replaced by the older anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” adopted initially upon Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who resided in Nigeria during its independence era, wrote the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music.

This anthem was pivotal in fostering Nigeria’s national identity and promoting unity throughout the 1960s and late 1970s.

Lyrics of "Nigeria We Hail Thee"

Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty