Emotional scenes as late COAS Lagbaja laid to rest in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

President Tinubu described Lagbaja asa dedicated patriot who served Nigeria with courage and honour.”

Remains of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja was laid to rest in Abuja. [Channels TV]
His burial concluded two days of funeral rites that began in Lagos earlier in the week.

The late general’s casket, draped in Nigeria’s green and white colours, arrived at the cemetery at 3 p.m. in a white funeral wagon following a funeral service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The interment ceremony, attended by military brass and government dignitaries, lasted over two hours, with his body lowered into the ground at 4:41 p.m.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru, and Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa led a delegation of high-ranking officials to honour the distinguished soldier.

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, also paid glowing tributes to his predecessor.

President Tinubu described Lagbaja as “a dedicated patriot who served Nigeria with courage and honour.” He added, “His legacy will forever inspire generations of soldiers.”

The late Lt. Gen. Lagbaja was celebrated for an illustrious military career spanning decades. His loss, many said, is a monumental blow to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute, a final gesture of respect for the decorated officer who devoted his life to safeguarding the country.

