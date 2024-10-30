ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Maj-Gen Oluyede as acting COAS pending Lagbaja's return

News Agency Of Nigeria



Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, acting Chief of Army Staff
Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, acting Chief of Army Staff

Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

Oluyede has held many commands since his commissioning as an officer.

He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.

Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia.

Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.

“Oluyede has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations.

“These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.

“Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour, and the Field Training Medal,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

