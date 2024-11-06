BREAKING: Presidency confirms death of Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

He died on Tuesday evening in Lagos, aged 56, following a period of illness, according to a statement signed by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed profound sadness over the loss of General Lagbaja, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s military, saying, “Nigeria has lost a devoted servant who dedicated his life to national security and peace.”

Lt. General Lagbaja, who was born on February 28, 1968, embarked on his military journey at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987, graduating as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry Corps by 1992.

Appointed Chief of Army Staff in June 2023, Lagbaja’s commitment to national security was reflected in his involvement in various critical operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue, Lafiya Dole in Borno, and Forest Sanity in Kaduna and Niger States.

Throughout his career, Lagbaja showcased a dedication to strategic excellence, earning a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

His colleagues remember him as a leader who was "steadfast and unyielding in the face of challenges."

Lagbaja is survived by his wife, Mariya, and two children.