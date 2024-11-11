Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' gets crucial backing from Northern lawmaker

Addressing the widespread concerns and opposition, Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, emphasised that misunderstandings about the bill’s objectives drive much of the opposition, particularly in the Northern region.

Speaking on a televised programme, Jibrin outlined how misconceptions have fueled distrust, stating, “There’s a crisis of perception here. People hear ‘tax reform’ and immediately assume it will negatively impact them, without ever taking the time actually to review the details of the bill.”

According to Jibrin, many critics are reacting to the bill without an in-depth understanding, associating Tinubu’s financial focus with increased tax burdens.

“It’s easy to assume,” he explained, “but if you look at the bill, you’ll see that it’s not about imposing new taxes on the common man. Instead, it addresses systemic issues and proposes reforms that benefit the broader society.”

Jibrin noted that the tax reform bill is designed with “buffers” to ensure that Northern Nigeria will not be disproportionately affected by the proposed changes.

He argued that the bill’s protective measures would safeguard the interests of his region, emphasising, “These buffers are important in safeguarding the interests of the Northern region. They ensure that, even as the tax system is reformed, the North will not face any adverse consequences.”

Highlighting the bill's broader vision, Jibrin expressed optimism about its potential to support long-term growth, particularly in northern Nigeria.

He underscored the need for a mindset shift to appreciate the reform’s potential benefits for the country.

“The reform is not just about addressing immediate concerns; it’s about setting a solid foundation for long-term growth,” Jibrin said, adding that a unified approach could create a tax system beneficial for all Nigerians.

He urged the public to see beyond immediate fears and consider the national, long-term benefits.

Jibrin also pointed to the economic opportunities the bill could unlock for the North.

“The North has untapped potential, with our land, population, and consumption power,” he noted. “This bill presents a chance to strengthen our economic autonomy.”

Jibrin views the bill as a way to leverage Northern Nigeria's resources and population for economic advancement, calling for a collaborative approach to ensure the tax policy is fair and beneficial for all regions.

In his closing remarks, Jibrin encouraged all parties to prioritise the national interest, stressing that the legislative process would allow for robust debate and adjustments to address any concerns.

He called on the public and lawmakers alike to avoid allowing politics to overshadow the potential for meaningful reform, saying, “Let us not allow politics to cloud our judgement on this issue. The focus should be on national progress and prosperity for all regions.”

Honourable Jibrin’s support reflects a push within Northern leadership to back President Tinubu’s agenda and foster a tax reform strategy that, according to him, aligns with Nigeria’s long-term economic goals.

Speaker Abbas commended for legislative reforms

In another development, the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) has recognised Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for his leadership in advancing legislative reforms and fostering a constructive environment in the House of Representatives.

This praise follows PMG's mid-year evaluation of the 10th National Assembly, which highlights Abbas’ influence on national security, economic growth, and institutional transparency.

“Speaker Abbas’ exemplary leadership has fostered a collaborative environment, promoting constructive debate and informed decision-making,” said Dr. Adebayor Lion Ogorri, PMG’s Executive Director. The statement underlined Abbas’ significant contributions to passing key bills and championing legislative transparency.

Under Abbas’ guidance, the House has initiated crucial reforms, notably in constitution review, public engagement, and legislative transparency.

PMG noted the House’s proactive stance in organising town hall meetings and public hearings, enhancing citizen participation and fostering a sense of inclusivity.

The PMG’s report reflects positive public sentiment, with Nigerians acknowledging the House’s prompt action on bills critical to economic growth and national security.

“The passage of critical legislation impacting economic development and national security has been well-received,” PMG stated, urging Abbas to continue championing citizen-centric governance.

