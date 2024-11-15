ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

Segun Adeyemi

The judgment reaffirms the EFCC’s authority amidst growing concerns about governance and anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook]
The apex court ruled against the suit, solidifying the anti-graft agency’s legal standing.

Initially filed by attorneys general from 16 states, including Ondo, Edo, and Oyo, the suit aimed to challenge the legitimacy of the EFCC's establishment.

Over time, the case saw shifting alliances, with some states withdrawing and others joining as co-plaintiffs.

During the resumed hearing on October 22, Imo, Bauchi, and Osun states joined the suit. However, the court struck out the suits filed by Anambra, Ebonyi, and Adamawa states following their withdrawal.

READ ALSO: EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

Justice [Insert Name], delivering the lead judgment, stated, “The EFCC Act remains valid, and its establishment aligns with the constitutional principles of fighting corruption and safeguarding public funds.”

The decision brings closure to months of legal wrangling over the EFCC’s mandate. While the plaintiffs argued that the Act infringed on state powers, the court found no merit in the claim.

Legal analysts believe the verdict strengthens the agency's role in tackling corruption across the federation.

