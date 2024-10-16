ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The letter to the Deputy Senate President is titled, "Urgent Legislative Attention on Constitutional Reforms Relating to Law Enforcement Agencies and Anti-Corruption Efforts".

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN)
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN)

Agbakoba stated this in two separate letters to the Senate and House of Representatives, dated Oct. 14 and a certified true copy of it made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two letters were addressed separately to the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin; and Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu.

The duo double as Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review and Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review respectively.

The senior lawyer said he strongly believed that the EFCC was “unconstitutionally established.”

He drew the attention of the National Assembly to constitutional issues relating to law enforcement agencies in the country and factors inhibiting the government’s objective of abolishing corruption as stated in Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution.

“I very strongly believe the EFCC is unconstitutionally established.

“The powers under which it was established go beyond the powers of the National Assembly.

“The EFCC is an unlawful organisation,” Agbakoba, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said.

He said that he was delighted to note that many states had finally taken it upon themselves to challenge the constitutionality of the EFCC, saying, “This will put to rest the question relating to the validity of the EFCC.”

The letter to the Deputy Senate President is titled, “Urgent Legislative Attention on Constitutional Reforms Relating to Law Enforcement Agencies and Anti-Corruption Efforts”.

It reads: “I commend you for the remarkable leadership you have demonstrated as Chairman, Senate Constitution Review Committee, particularly in advancing the government’s reform agenda through a robust constitutional framework.

“Your efforts to strengthen the legal infrastructure underpinning the nation’s development programmes are indeed commendable.

“I write to draw attention to certain constitutional issues on matters related to law enforcement agencies.

“As you are obviously aware, the fundamental objective of the government is to abolish corruption.

“But from my observation, there is no harmony amongst law enforcement agencies on corruption. They all appear to be working at cross purposes.

“This has been confirmed by the Supreme Court in so many cases.

“The Supreme Court has consistently sanctioned the EFCC for its conduct and questioned if the EFCC can in fact validly do what it does.

” I will go further to say that I very strongly believe the EFCC is unconstitutionally established.

“The powers under which it was established go beyond the powers of the National Assembly. The EFCC is an unlawful organisation.

“I am very delighted to note that many states have finally taken it upon themselves to challenge the constitutionality of the EFCC.

“This will put to rest the question relating to the validity of the EFCC.

“Whilst we await the decision of the Supreme Court as the final court on the matter, I respectfully request that the Senate convene a public hearing to consider these constitutional issues.

“Such a hearing would provide an invaluable platform for stakeholders to discuss the reforms needed to strengthen Nigeria’s legal and institutional frameworks for law enforcement and anti-corruption.

”This will meet the stated and laudable objective of the government to abolish corruption as stated in Section 13 of the Constitution.

“I trust that, under your capable leadership, the Senate Constitution Review Committee will give these matters urgent attention in the interest of our nation’s development.

“Thank you for your consideration of this important matter. I look forward to your response.

