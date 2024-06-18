ADVERTISEMENT
Here's why storing cooked food in refrigerator for over 3 days could kill you

Segun Adeyemi

Findings by the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveal that around 600 million people, or nearly one in ten globally, become sick from eating contaminated food each year, leading to 420,000 deaths annually.

Refrigerated Cooked Food.
This advisory was part of a statement released on Tuesday, June 18, by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, to mark the 2024 World Food Safety Day with the theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected.”

Adeyeye emphasised the need for a strong food safety culture among all parties involved in the food supply chain to reduce food-related hazards and risks.

World Food Safety Day is celebrated on June 7 each year, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, to promote awareness and actions to prevent, detect, and manage health risks from unsafe food.

“She, however, urged Nigerians to refrain from storing cooked food in the refrigerator for more than three days, warning that cooked food stored in the refrigerator for days is susceptible to contamination by disease-causing pathogens, key agents of foodborne diseases that can lead to death,” the statement reads according to The Nigerian Tribune.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC.
Adeyeye emphasised the importance of food safety for public health, economic growth, and food security.

She pointed out that maintaining food safety is a shared duty, requiring the involvement of everyone from producers to consumers.

The campaign seeks to raise global awareness about food safety and highlight the need to be prepared for potential incidents.

In that regard, Adeyeye said, “Let us all stay true to the statements ‘food safety is everyone’s business’ and ‘food safety is a shared responsibility’ as we celebrate this year’s World Food Safety Day.

“Working together, we will continue to strengthen our food safety system, ensuring its resilience, robustness, and preparedness for the unexpected.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

