Scratch for Rewards: Betway introduces the game-changing scratch & win promotion

Starting from 19 June and running until 31 July, Scratch & Win is poised to take the nation by storm, providing customers with an unrivalled gaming experience. As the first-ever digital scratch card promotion of its kind in Nigeria, Betway is raising the bar by introducing an immersive and engaging platform that goes beyond traditional betting offerings.

By strategically launching during the off-season, right after the conclusion of all major league soccer tournaments for the 22/23 season, Betway aims to capture the attention of both avid sports fans and casual gamers. This strategic timing will drive product consumption, customer acquisition, and retention, reinforcing the company's position as a frontrunner in the Nigerian market.

According to Dotun Adepegba, Marketing Manager at Betway Nigeria, participating in the Scratch & Win promo is simple and exciting, “New and existing customers can opt in and play any of Betway's thrilling casino games, including a wide variety of slots, table games, and crash games. As customers place bets, they unlock scratch cards, giving them the chance to win enticing prizes. The more bets placed, the more scratch cards are unlocked, significantly increasing the chances of winning”.

He continued, “Customers can even unlock multiple scratch cards per day, all the way up to 10. The unused cards will expire 24 hours after receiving them, so customers must make absolutely sure they take advantage of all their chances to win big”.

The Scratch & Win promotion boasts an impressive total value of ₦75 million in prizes, comprising a dynamic mix of rewards that will captivate participants. Lucky winners stand the chance to win cash prizes, sports or casino bonuses, and a range of highly desirable physical items such as smartphones, smartwatches, shopping vouchers, and fast-food vouchers. With such a diverse prize pool, Scratch & Win offers something for everyone.

"We are extremely excited to introduce Scratch & Win, an unparalleled online promotion that will add something new to the gaming landscape in Nigeria," said Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operations Officer at Betway Nigeria, "This promotion not only allows us to reward our valued customers but also showcases the breadth of our non-sports product offerings. We encourage both our loyal patrons and new customers to opt in, seize the opportunity, and stand a chance to win a share of the remarkable ₦75 million in the Scratch & Win promotion."

Betway has built a reputation for providing an exceptional betting experience, combining a wide array of options, seamless technology, and stellar customer service. By continually pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, the company has emerged as a leader in the Nigerian market, delivering endlessly entertaining experiences to its valued customers.

To participate in the Scratch & Win promotion and unlock a world of excitement and rewards, visit Betway Nigeria’s official website at betway.com.ng for comprehensive details, including terms and conditions, additional offerings, as well as other promotions.

About Betway Group

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalised customer experience.

For more information, visit www.sghc.com

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. Betway Nigeria, powered by Digi Bay Limited is licensed by the Lagos State Government and National Government of Nigeria.