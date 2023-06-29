Nigeria’s first female African Super Bantamweight Champion, sets sight on World title

Gbadamosi, basking in the euphoria of her recent victory in Ghana, said she was ready for a World title fight. NAN reports that the Osun State-born boxer entered the history books as the first female Nigerian boxer to win the African Boxing Union (ABU) title.

The 2018 Youth Olympic Silver medalist scored a technical knockout (TKO) in five rounds over Zimbabwean Soldier, Patience Mastara, in a scheduled 10 rounder to win the ABU Super Bantamweight title.

Gbadamosi, however, told NAN that it was not a mean feat achieving such a historic win over an active soldier whom many thought would knock her out.

She said “It was such a great moment when I won the bout and entered the history books as the first female Nigerian boxer to win an ABU title.

“I saw the bout as a challenge for me and I prepared well, knowing the pedigree of my opponent,” she said.

She claimed to have started her boxing career when she was eight years old, adding that boxing has been her passion from the start.

“I grew up to love boxing and I have been training as a boxer since the age of eight years.

“I had no opposition from my family because for me it is a passion and I have long decided to go into boxing as a career and I have no regrets,” Gbadamosi said.

She said her target is to become the first female Nigerian to be crowned WBC champion.

“The WBC title fight is coming up later in the year, maybe in November, so, I need a lot of support and training,” she said.

Gbadamosi called on the Osun, Lagos and the Federal Governments to come to her aid in achieving her lofty dream.

“It is not a bad dream to put Nigeria in the face of the world again if I become the world champion; so, right now I need the support of these governments.

“I want recognition from my State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to help me in whatever way he could.

“I want to make Nigeria proud and I want Nigeria to be proud of me,” she said.

The Promoter of the ABU title fight and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Monarch Events and Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams, described Gbadamosi as a fantastic boxer, who who will make waves in the boxing circle.