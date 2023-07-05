ADVERTISEMENT
'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

The 2023 edition of the LIS conference, tagged "It's Our Time," was designed to honour and recognise the extraordinary achievements and endless possibilities of women in sports while spurring a wake-up call for a collective effort to redefine what it means to be a woman in sports and forge a future where gender is no longer a limitation.

Mamador as a key sponsor has consistently shown dedication to the empowerment of Nigerian women and support for women in sports by annually sponsoring the event.

The Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, said, "Mamador has given and would continue to give full support to events that aid women empowerment and the Ladies in Sports annual conference is one of such."

Over the years, Mamador has made significant contributions to society, impacting the lives of women and investing in their growth.

The brand, in line with its Explore Your Flavour communication, has proven its relentless commitment to women empowerment through innovative programmes like Mamador August Meeting, Woman of Flavour, sponsorship of women events and other corporate social initiatives that aim to inspire women to self-fulfilment.

The Ladies in Sport Conference is an annual event that engages women in sports and connects them to experts and stakeholders, while equipping them with knowledge needed for success in the world of athletics.

This year, the conference featured addresses from Integral's Head of Women's Football, Ojonuka Ajuda; founder of iFitness, Folusho Ogunwale; Gbemi-Olateru Olagbegi, amongst others.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Mamador products include cooking oil, seasoning cubes and spread for bread.

