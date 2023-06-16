From Nigeria to the World: Nike launches the fans edition of the Super Falcons jersey

In close collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nike has meticulously crafted the Super Falcons fans' edition jersey to embody the team's spirit and resilience on the international stage. The vibrant and dynamic designs showcase Nigerian culture on a global level.

The Super Falcons have consistently made their mark in the FIFA Women's World Cup, highlighting Nigeria's prowess in women's football. Over the years, the team has achieved remarkable milestones, solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with. With appearances in every tournament edition since 1991, the Super Falcons have consistently advanced through the group stages and reached the quarterfinals in multiple campaigns.

Nigeria's Super Falcons, with their unwavering dedication and fierce competitiveness, have captivated the hearts of football enthusiasts worldwide. As they gear up for the FIFA Women's World Cup, the release of the fans' edition of the Super Falcons Jersey collection serves as an opportunity for fans to stand behind their beloved team and show their unwavering support as they take on the world's best in this prestigious global tournament.

To demonstrate their passion for the Super Falcons and Nigerian women's football, fans can now purchase the unisex Super Falcons-inspired jerseys at the Nike Store in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. These jerseys not only exemplify the team's indomitable spirit but also provide an opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite players and showcase their Nigerian pride.

The Nike Store at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, offers an immersive shopping experience, where fans can explore the complete Super Falcons-inspired unisex jersey collection and discover a wide range of Nike products tailored for athletes and supporters alike. With its unparalleled quality and authentic design, the collection represents a symbol of unity and national pride.

