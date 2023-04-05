BetKing referral code: BETMAX - 50% money back offer

BetKing Referral Code offers for 2023

BetKing Offers for New Customers Bonus details BetKing Referral Code New Customer Offer Get 50% money back on your 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th & 11th sportsbook bets. BETMAX Accumulator Bonus Up to 225% accumulator bonus BETMAX Virtual games Win up to 5,000,000 NGN in Virtual Leagues BETMAX

BetKing Promo Code Registration

Registering on Betking as a new user is not complete until you use the Betking referral bonus. This lands you awesome bonuses that will be worth your while as you wager on the betting site.

Here are the simple steps required to register with the BetKing promo code Nigeria:

Visit the BetKing website and click on the Join Now button Enter the BETMAX betting code in the field required for promo code Enter the rest of your valid details in the suitable fields Make a deposit to receive your welcome bonus

Moreover, you can claim your welcome bonus instantly after you register or much later. Next, ensure that you use the bonus within 30 days, or else you lose the welcome bonus.

Winning example using the BetKing coupon code

If you deposit 1000 NGN into your BetKing account for the first time, you will be awarded a boost in your welcome bonus especially when you use the BetKing coupon code. In other words, you will be rewarded with a 1000 NGN welcome bonus. As soon as all the outcomes on your bet slip exhibit Won, your bonus funds will increase and be credited into your bonus account. The bonus funds can only be withdrawn when you have met all the wagering requirements that are bound to the bonus.

Some of these wagering requirements to withdraw your bonus funds on BetKing include:

You must be registered on BetKing

You can use the BetKing promo code only once

You must wager the bonus funds at least 7 times

If the bonus wagering requirements are not met within 30 days, you might lose the total bonus amount

Losing example using the BetKing code

Take, for instance, you place a bet of 1000 NGN with your bonus amount, and then just one event shows Lost. It means you have lost the entire bet slip that is with 1000 NGN as well as your welcome bonus for sports betting.

BetKing referral code betting offers

Sports betting offer

The welcome bonus given to customers on BetKing is dependent on the amount they put in their BetKing account. The BetKing welcome bonus can be used to wager on events such as Soccer, basketball, tennis, and more.

Although all the sports events on this betting site are quite remarkable, most Nigerian bettors are still inclined to prefer football events over other sports events. The football category alone has over 5000 matches that are made available on BetKing daily.

In addition, to the abundance of games that cut across various tournaments across the world, you will find competitive odds that are bound to each of these events.

The popular betting options on BetKing include Over/Under, Handicap, 1 x 2, Double Chance, First 15 minutes, and more.

Virtual betting offer

Virtual betting offer on BetKing allows users to win extensively within just a short time. It was created for players who are in dire need of quick cash. You will find instructions on how to play these virtual games and even a demo play to help you practice before you start playing them with real cash.

You will find three levels of virtual games on BetKing namely;

Virtual racing

Virtual soccer leagues

Virtual number games

Virtual racing - This type of virtual game deals with horse racing.

Virtual soccer leagues - This type of game contains four virtual games such as Kings La Liga, Kings League, Kings Bundesliga, and Kings Italiano.

Virtual number leagues - This type of virtual game includes color, spin & win Keno 8, and more.

BetKing offers for existing customers

By default, most Nigerian betting sites notably give their existing users regular promotions as a kind of appreciation for being their loyal customers.

However, on BetKing, the only bonus that is given to existing customers is known as the Accumulation bonus. It is least expected of a popular betting site such as BetKing not to have a handful of promotional offers for old players on its betting site.

Although, we look forward to seeing more promotions for loyal customers in the nearest future.

Accumulation Bonus

This type of promotional offer is available to exist customers and new ones on BetKing.

The accumulator bonus helps users with 50% bet cashback on bets. In other words, users can get more value for their bets. The least number of selections is 5. Hence, the more increased your betslips are, the bigger your accumulator percentage will be increased.

BetKing Payment Methods

BetKing has plausible and cautious payment options that make transactions incredibly easy for its customers.

In this section, we will take a look at the payment option available on Betking.

Deposit options

The deposit options available on BetKing include

Cards such as Paystack, Interswitch, and more

Mobile Money App such as Opay

GTB Web Transfer

GTB bank app

GTB USSD

Zenith Bank Transfer

Zenith USSD

Zenith Branch Deposit

Quickteller

Quickteller Web and ATM

The minimum amount allowed on BetKing is 100 NGN. The maximum amount of money that is allowed on BetKing is unlimited.

Withdrawal options

The BetKing withdrawal options that are made available for bettors are;

Interswitch

Webpay

Visa

Zenith Bank transfer

Verve

Pay direct

Bank transfer

Note that for withdrawals above 300 000 NGN, you will be asked to verify your identity via KYC. This process of verification on this betting site is in line with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission - EFFC ( A body that fights fraudulent activities in Nigeria).

On BetKing KYC is a very essential item that all users on the betting site must take cognizance of. The KYC on BetKing is required by law to give a valid means of identification.

Also, before placing a withdrawal request, you must first go via your KYC. Although the KYC can be done during registration, it can also be done much later on the web. Bear in mind that the essence of Know Your Customer is to ensure that their transactions are carried out smoothly. For more information on how to submit your details for KYC on BetKing, visit the bookmaker today.

BetKing promo code FAQs

What is the BetKing referral code?

The BetKing referral code is BETMAX. New users can register on this betting site without any stress and relish the advantages of betting on BetKing once they enter this bonus code.

What is my prize for utilizing the BetKing bonus code?

When you use the BetKing referral code you will be rewarded with an increase in welcome bonuses for sports and virtual games.

How to use the BetKing bonus code?

First, copy the bonus code and then visit the bookmaker website. Tap on the Join Now button and enter all the empty fields with the right details. Paste the referral code into the field that indicates the bonus code section. Tick the terms and conditions box to indicate that you have accepted the terms and conditions. Next, log in, make a deposit and claim your welcome bonus.

Can I withdraw my bonus fund on BetKing?

Yes, it is probable to withdraw your bonus funds. However, the welcome bonus has some t's and c's that are bound to them, and if you do not meet up with this standard. It might get impossible for you to withdraw your bonus funds. Read this article for more details on the wagering requirements attached to withdrawing the bonus funds.

Can I activate my BetKing bonus code?

Yes, you can activate the bonus code. First, visit BetKing Nigeria, click on the Sign up button, and register with the right information, don't forget to also enter your referral bonus code. Accept the t's and c's of BetKing and then submit the information. Next, follow the instructions as stated on the website to verify your new account. Login to your new account, and then make a deposit. Your first deposit on BetKing activates the BetKing referral code.

Final say on BetKing referral code offers

BetKing is a prominent betting site in Nigeria that is well-known for its abundance of various sports including ice hockey, badminton, formula 1, football, tennis, volleyball, Aussie, basketball, and more. Each of these sports events has innovative betting options attached to them, particularly when they are compared with other betting sites.

Notably, most punters are usually allured to the betting site owing to its variety of football events ranging from international games to local matches.

Users have access to over 1000 live events to place bets on plus huge odds that are attached to each of their market options.

As mentioned above, new users will be rewarded with a welcome bonus for sports betting and Virtual games. There is no casino welcome bonus offer on BetKing, however, its absence has been made up for by doling out bonuses to new and old users on the welcome bonus and the accumulation bonus. The best part is that when you use the Betking referral code, you have the privilege of getting an increased bonus.

The BetKing operators have designed an intuitive and user-friendly mobile betting app that bettors find visually appealing and can use on the go. The mobile betting app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

The features available on BetKing are live streaming and in-play features, cash out features, various fast payment methods, and a bet builder.

According to the policy of BetKing, all its user's data are of utmost importance and are stored safely and protected from third parties using the latest SSL security measures. Hence, your information that was entered during the signup process and KYC is kept safe.

We recommend BetKing as a betting site for Nigerian bettors who love to wager on popular events, particularly football.

