Lakurawa: Shehu Sani reveals origin, affiliates of new terrorist group

Segun Adeyemi

He explained that unlike Nigerian-based bandits, the Lakurawa group operates under the command of foreign elements, which could lead to ongoing power struggles with local terror groups.

Senator Shehu Sani. [Facebook]

Sani revealed that Lakurawa is part of a broader network of foreign terrorist operatives across the Sahel region.

Sani's comments come after the Defence Headquarters confirmed the group's activities in the North-western part of Nigeria, which have made life increasingly difficult for residents of Sokoto State.

The former lawmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns, stating, “Lakurawa is not a new terrorist group. It’s part of the chain of terrorist forces unleashing evil along the length of the Sahel.”

READ ALSO: New terror group emerges in Nigeria, active in Kebbi, Sokoto - DHQ warns

“The major difference between Lakurawa and the Nigerian-based bandits is that the chain of command of the former are foreigners,” Sani noted.

READ ALSO: Terrorist leaders in North Central express interest in surrendering - DHQ

The former senator called for a united effort to combat the group, urging a multinational response from Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Niger.

He warned that the group's pursuit of a ‘jihadist’ agenda, including acts of beheadings, represents an extreme threat to the region.

“Nigeria will never be subjugated or conquered by such evil souls, but this is a challenge to ECOWAS to unite and fight,” Sani emphasised.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

