Lakurawa: Shehu Sani reveals origin, affiliates of new terrorist group

Sani revealed that Lakurawa is part of a broader network of foreign terrorist operatives across the Sahel region.

Sani's comments come after the Defence Headquarters confirmed the group's activities in the North-western part of Nigeria, which have made life increasingly difficult for residents of Sokoto State.

The former lawmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns, stating, “Lakurawa is not a new terrorist group. It’s part of the chain of terrorist forces unleashing evil along the length of the Sahel.”

He explained that unlike Nigerian-based bandits, the Lakurawa group operates under the command of foreign elements, which could lead to ongoing power struggles with local terror groups.

“The major difference between Lakurawa and the Nigerian-based bandits is that the chain of command of the former are foreigners,” Sani noted.

The former senator called for a united effort to combat the group, urging a multinational response from Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Niger.

He warned that the group's pursuit of a ‘jihadist’ agenda, including acts of beheadings, represents an extreme threat to the region.