Terrorist leaders in North Central express interest in surrendering - DHQ

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja. Buba said the military had opened its surrendering corridors to those who had expressed interest in surrendering.

According to him, the terrorists knew that they could not match the military strength.

“The options open to them is to surrender or be killed on the battlefield.

“Accordingly, some terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants have indicated surrender.