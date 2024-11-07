New terror group emerges in Nigeria, active in Kebbi, Sokoto - DHQ warns

This group, reportedly linked to jihadi organisations in Mali and Niger, is believed to have crossed into Nigeria due to political instability in these neighbouring countries.

In a statement on Thursday, November 7, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, provided insights into the group’s origins and tactics.

"The terrorists took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries and exploited difficult terrains to make incursions in remote areas in some North Western states to spread their ideology," he said.

This latest development underscores the heightened security challenges in Nigeria’s border regions.

Major General Buba explained that the instability in Mali and Niger has created conditions that allow terror groups to expand their influence beyond their traditional strongholds, bringing their operations closer to Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters has not yet released specific details about the group’s activities or its operational strength.

However, the military assured that it is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to coordinate efforts to combat any incursions that threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.