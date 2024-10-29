Senate set to screen Bianca Ojukwu, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees today

The Nigerian Senate will begin screening of the seven ministerial nominees presented by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 29.

This follows Tinubu's formal request to the Senate last Thursday, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, seeking screening and confirmation of the new cabinet members.

President Tinubu's nominees include Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, nominated as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, chosen for Minister of Labour and Employment.

Others slated for screening are Dr Jumoke Oduwole for Minister of Industry, Trade, and Development; Dr Suwaiba Ahmad for Minister of State, Education; Idi Maiha for Minister of Livestock Development; and Yusuf Abdullahi Ata for Minister of State, Housing.

Sources indicate that each nominee has already been cleared by the Department of State Services (DSS), ensuring that there are no security impediments to their appointments.

The nominees were seen on Monday at the office of Senator Basheer Lado, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, to submit their curriculum vitae.