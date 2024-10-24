Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

At least five ministers in his cabinet were affected, and speculation has it that more shakeups will be made in the coming days.

Sources close to the presidency indicate that this is only the beginning, with more ministers facing the threat of removal due to underperformance.

Uju-Ken Ohanenye, the Minister of Women's Affairs, and Lola Ade-John, the Minister of Tourism, were removed from office.

Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, the Minister of Youth Development, were also relieved of their duties.

Seven new ministers have been nominated and are awaiting Senate confirmation.

As part of the shakeup, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development has been renamed to the Ministry of Regional Development, while the Ministry of Sports Development has been dissolved. Its responsibilities have been handed over to the National Sports Commission.

Tinubu's Vision for Accountability

A high-ranking government official, speaking anonymously, revealed the president's firm stance on performance.

"The president knows there are more ministers not pulling their weight, and he's prepared to take drastic action," the source said.

Political analyst Dr Akinwunmi Adeoye echoed this sentiment, describing the reshuffle as "a bold move by the president to reinvigorate his administration and show Nigerians that he's committed to results."

He added, "The message is clear: perform or face the consequences."

President Tinubu has faced mounting pressure to act as criticism over the government's slow delivery on key promises has grown.

Nigerians have been calling for a major shakeup to address the country's pressing issues, such as economic stagnation, insecurity, and infrastructure decay.

Mixed Reactions from Nigerians

Following the announcement, social media buzzed with reactions, many of which demanded more from the president:

@djokaymegamixer wrote, "By the way, some passive ministers are still in the cabinet, doing nothing. For instance, why was the minister of petroleum, who has been a monumental failure, not the first to be sacked?"

Another user on X, @kingkhone4real, wrote, "Only ministers without a strong political background were sacked."

@Jaynalyst wrote, "I think Dr Alausa was doing a great job in partnership with Dr Pate in that Ministry of Health, though.

"Dr Jumoke Oduwole to the Ministry of Trade and Investment was a masterstroke, and moving Dr Doris Anite to her comfortable zone as Minister of State of Finance was a good one."

