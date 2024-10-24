ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerians have been calling for a major shakeup to address the country's pressing issues, such as economic stagnation, insecurity, and infrastructure decay.

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

At least five ministers in his cabinet were affected, and speculation has it that more shakeups will be made in the coming days.

Sources close to the presidency indicate that this is only the beginning, with more ministers facing the threat of removal due to underperformance.

Uju-Ken Ohanenye, the Minister of Women's Affairs, and Lola Ade-John, the Minister of Tourism, were removed from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, the Minister of Youth Development, were also relieved of their duties.

Seven new ministers have been nominated and are awaiting Senate confirmation.

As part of the shakeup, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development has been renamed to the Ministry of Regional Development, while the Ministry of Sports Development has been dissolved. Its responsibilities have been handed over to the National Sports Commission.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A high-ranking government official, speaking anonymously, revealed the president's firm stance on performance.

"The president knows there are more ministers not pulling their weight, and he's prepared to take drastic action," the source said.

Political analyst Dr Akinwunmi Adeoye echoed this sentiment, describing the reshuffle as "a bold move by the president to reinvigorate his administration and show Nigerians that he's committed to results."

He added, "The message is clear: perform or face the consequences."

READ ALSO: Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu has faced mounting pressure to act as criticism over the government's slow delivery on key promises has grown.

Nigerians have been calling for a major shakeup to address the country's pressing issues, such as economic stagnation, insecurity, and infrastructure decay.

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry Protesters. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Following the announcement, social media buzzed with reactions, many of which demanded more from the president:

ADVERTISEMENT

@djokaymegamixer wrote, "By the way, some passive ministers are still in the cabinet, doing nothing. For instance, why was the minister of petroleum, who has been a monumental failure, not the first to be sacked?"

Another user on X, @kingkhone4real, wrote, "Only ministers without a strong political background were sacked."

@Jaynalyst wrote, "I think Dr Alausa was doing a great job in partnership with Dr Pate in that Ministry of Health, though.

"Dr Jumoke Oduwole to the Ministry of Trade and Investment was a masterstroke, and moving Dr Doris Anite to her comfortable zone as Minister of State of Finance was a good one."

ADVERTISEMENT

While many expressed support for the changes, it is clear that expectations remain high. Nigerians are eager to see if this reshuffle will lead to the significant improvements the country desperately needs.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity