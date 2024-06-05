ADVERTISEMENT
El-Rufai faces probe by Kaduna assembly over alleged financial misconduct

Segun Adeyemi

Speaker Yusuf Liman revealed that the El-Rufai administration had misappropriated N423 billion, leaving the state with massive debt.

Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook]
Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook]

During Wednesday's plenary session, the committee's chairman, Henry Zacharia, took the lead in reporting that many loans acquired during El-Rufai's tenure were misappropriated and that proper procedures were often ignored when securing these loans.

Upon receiving the report, Speaker Yusuf Liman revealed that the El-Rufai administration had misappropriated N423 billion, leaving the state with significant debt.

The committee recommended that security and anti-corruption agencies investigate and prosecute El-Rufai and other implicated cabinet members for abuses, including improper contract awards, diversion of public funds, money laundering, and burdening Kaduna State with substantial debt.

The committee advised the immediate suspension of Shizer Badda, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, who held the same role during El-Rufai’s administration and the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

Furthermore, the committee issued a strong call for thorough investigations of certain key appointees from the previous administration by the appropriate law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, underlining the seriousness of the matter.

Established by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, this committee was assigned to review loans, grants, and project implementations from 2015 to 2023, during which El-Rufai was governor.

Segun Adeyemi

