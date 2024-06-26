ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

Segun Adeyemi

Findings from the Kaduna House of Assembly’s probe revealed that many loans acquired during El-Rufai’s tenure were misappropriated and that proper procedures were often ignored when securing these loans.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, June 26, El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The case, presented by his lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), contests the findings of the Kaduna Assembly Committee that accused El-Rufai of corruption.

According to Channels TV, El-Rufai's suit seeks a court declaration that the Assembly's report is invalid. He argues that he was not given a fair hearing regarding the allegations against him and his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, the state Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Justice are named as respondents in the suit.

Earlier in June, the ad hoc committee established by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to examine the finances, loans, and contracts under former Governor El-Rufai delivered its findings to the parliament.

Pulse reported that during the plenary session, the committee’s chairman, Henry Zacharia, reported that many loans acquired during El-Rufai’s tenure were misappropriated and that proper procedures were often ignored when securing these loans.

Upon receiving the report, Speaker Yusuf Liman revealed that the El-Rufai administration had misappropriated ₦423 billion, leaving the state with significant debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee recommended that security and anti-corruption agencies investigate and prosecute El-Rufai and other implicated cabinet members for abuses, including improper contract awards, diversion of public funds, money laundering, and burdening Kaduna State with substantial debt.

The committee advised the immediate suspension of Shizer Badda, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, who held the same role during El-Rufai’s administration and the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

Lawmakers demand arrest of NCAT director over sale of $1.2m helicopter

Lawmakers demand arrest of NCAT director over sale of $1.2m helicopter

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Sim Fubara and Speaker Oko Jumbo

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Court dismisses suit by Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC