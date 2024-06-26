El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

On Wednesday, June 26, El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The case, presented by his lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), contests the findings of the Kaduna Assembly Committee that accused El-Rufai of corruption.

According to Channels TV, El-Rufai's suit seeks a court declaration that the Assembly's report is invalid. He argues that he was not given a fair hearing regarding the allegations against him and his administration.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, the state Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Justice are named as respondents in the suit.

Findings of corruption against El-Rufai

Earlier in June, the ad hoc committee established by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to examine the finances, loans, and contracts under former Governor El-Rufai delivered its findings to the parliament.

Pulse reported that during the plenary session, the committee’s chairman, Henry Zacharia, reported that many loans acquired during El-Rufai’s tenure were misappropriated and that proper procedures were often ignored when securing these loans.

Upon receiving the report, Speaker Yusuf Liman revealed that the El-Rufai administration had misappropriated ₦423 billion, leaving the state with significant debt.

The committee recommended that security and anti-corruption agencies investigate and prosecute El-Rufai and other implicated cabinet members for abuses, including improper contract awards, diversion of public funds, money laundering, and burdening Kaduna State with substantial debt.