Students rush for financial aid as over 60,000 apply for Tinubu's loan

Speaking to the media in Abuja on Thursday, Sawyerr noted that 30,000 of these applicants have completed the loan process.

He also mentioned that the site has recorded more than 9.5 million visits so far.

He said, "The extraordinary surge" in applications was a testament to the critical need for financial assistance amongst the students.

"We are pleased to report that over 90 per cent of Federal institutions of Higher Learning have submitted their students' data to NELFUND. However, we urge the remaining two federal universities and five federal polytechnics to expedite the process to ensure that all eligible students can access the funds' financial support."

The managing director announced that starting June 25, 2024, the Fund will begin accepting applications from students attending state-owned tertiary institutions.

He emphasised the need for these institutions to promptly provide their students' data as requested to ensure a smooth application process.

Additionally, Sawyerr highlighted that NELFUND is committed to providing financial aid and equipping young people with practical, market-relevant skills.

"Six months from today, we will launch a comprehensive skill acquisition programme, providing training in various vocational and technical fields," he said.

He stated that the program aims to equip students with the skills needed for the contemporary job market, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth.