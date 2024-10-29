Tension in Rivers escalates as Asari Dokubo calls out Tinubu, Wike

In an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Dokubo stated, "If you try to remove Fubara, something will happen."

Dokubo expressed his discontent with the current political dynamics in Rivers State, claiming that Tinubu's administration is enabling Wike to undermine the region's stability.

"I should be able to tell [Tinubu] the truth about what is happening in Rivers State, where Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilize Rivers State," he lamented.

He further criticised the federal government for allowing Wike to “procure judgment of all sorts” and intimidate the people of Rivers State.

"As a stakeholder in Rivers State, I feel disappointed...," he added, emphasising the need for a united front against potential political upheaval.

The friction between Fubara and Wike has been palpable, as they vie for control over the political structure in the state.