RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tension in Rivers escalates as Asari Dokubo calls out Tinubu, Wike

Segun Adeyemi

The friction between Fubara and Wike has been palpable, as they vie for control over the political structure in the state.

L-R: Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
In an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Dokubo stated, "If you try to remove Fubara, something will happen."

Dokubo expressed his discontent with the current political dynamics in Rivers State, claiming that Tinubu's administration is enabling Wike to undermine the region's stability.

"I should be able to tell [Tinubu] the truth about what is happening in Rivers State, where Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilize Rivers State," he lamented.

He further criticised the federal government for allowing Wike to “procure judgment of all sorts” and intimidate the people of Rivers State.

"As a stakeholder in Rivers State, I feel disappointed...," he added, emphasising the need for a united front against potential political upheaval.

With Dokubo's warning amplifying the stakes, it remains to be seen how this political drama will unfold and what impact it will have on the residents of Rivers State.

