We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

In a viral video on social media, Dokubo said Tinubu had betrayed him even though he went all out to ensure that the former Lagos State Governor won the 2023 presidential election.

The former militant claimed to have deployed his resources to canvass for votes for Tinubu during the election but has now been abandoned.

He stressed that he emptied his bank account to support the President, recalling how he asked Nigerians to hold him accountable if the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate failed as president.

He concluded that his alleged betrayal by Tinubu showed that the Ijaw people needed to form a new alliance with the Northern region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I apologise to our fathers because they were not wrong in forming an alliance with the North, and as young men, we will now start that same alliance.

“From today, I will work and form an alliance with the North. President Tinubu betrayed me after I spent all my money and emptied my bank account campaigning for him. The Tinubu I know now isn’t the Tinubu I used to know. We will take this message across that only the Northerners can work with the Ijaw people.

“We can’t work with Yoruba people; they are a betrayal to us. We risked our lives by voting and doing everything, and this is what we get?” he said.

Before last year's election, the former militant leader had boasted about a long-standing relationship with Tinubu, saying his support for him wasn't intended to get any federal appointment.

