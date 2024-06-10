ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers push for 6 year presidential term with zonal rotation

Segun Adeyemi

Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, the representative of Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency, Imo State, spoke on behalf of these lawmakers.

According to Punch, they also aim to amend the constitution to introduce a single six-year tenure for the President and Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said, “The reduction in government spending and wastage, efficiency in governance, and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the President and Governors,” will go a long way in cost-cutting measures.”

