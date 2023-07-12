ADVERTISEMENT
Zulum re-appoints Marte as Chief of Staff , appoints ex-Minister, Tijani as SSG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Isa stated that Zulum considers Tijani’s high level experience from his previous services and has made significant contributions to the development of agriculture and food security in Nigeria, Africa and at global level.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)

The governor also approved the re-appointment of Prof. Isa Marte as his Chief of Staff. The two appointments were announced by the governor’s Spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Isa said that Zulum considered Tijani’s very high level experience from his services as minister from July 2011 to September 2013 and as Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Director-General (ASG/ADG) of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Aside both offices, he also listed other national positions earlier held by the new SSG to include: National Coordinator for Nigeria’s National Programme for Agriculture and Food Security as well as his coordination of World Bank’s Fadama project.

Isa also said that the former minister had visited about 50 countries for different official engagements and made significant contributions to the development of agriculture and food security in Nigeria, Africa and at global level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 62-year old Tijani was born in Damasak, but hails from Dikwa Local Government Area of the state. He attended Gubio Primary School, Gubio from 1970–1973; Monguno Primary School from 1967–1970 and Yerwa Government Secondary School, Maiduguri, from 1973–1978.

While congratulating the new SSG, the governor urged him to utilise his experience for effective and efficient coordination of government activities. He particularly urged him to focus on multi-sectoral development, especially that of agriculture and food security, which he is is very knowledgeable about.

