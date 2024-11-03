ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

The Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof George Chima, announced the result of the chairmanship poll at the

The commission’s headquarters is in Umuahia.

Chima said: “We have carried out the duty we were inaugurated on September 5 to undertake.

“It was not an easy task, but we went out on our way to create awareness about the elections across the state.

“It must be noted that, in recent times, this commission has not conducted an election where over 12 political parties took part, this on its own is a plus to the commission.”

The ABSIEC boss said that the chairmanship and councillorship polls took place in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He described the exercise as “free fair and credible”.

He said that the elections were a demonstration of the commission’s dedication, focus and efficiency.

Chima expressed joy that the commission successfully completed, in just two months, a task that typically required six to 12 months of effort.

“I congratulate the winners and the losers too because in any election there must be winners and losers.

“The most important thing is that Abia has been peaceful and I want the peace to continue.

“I appreciate the security agencies for their support, political parties for playing the game according to the rule,” Chima said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ZLP won in Isiala Ngwa South, Isiala Ngwa North, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Obingwa, Aba North, Aba South, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Bende, and Ohafia LGAs.

