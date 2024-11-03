ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ABSIEC boss said that the chairmanship and councillorship polls took place in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls
ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof George Chima, announced the result of the chairmanship poll at the

The commission’s headquarters is in Umuahia.

Chima said: “We have carried out the duty we were inaugurated on September 5 to undertake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was not an easy task, but we went out on our way to create awareness about the elections across the state.

“It must be noted that, in recent times, this commission has not conducted an election where over 12 political parties took part, this on its own is a plus to the commission.”

The ABSIEC boss said that the chairmanship and councillorship polls took place in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He described the exercise as “free fair and credible”.

He said that the elections were a demonstration of the commission’s dedication, focus and efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chima expressed joy that the commission successfully completed, in just two months, a task that typically required six to 12 months of effort.

“I congratulate the winners and the losers too because in any election there must be winners and losers.

“The most important thing is that Abia has been peaceful and I want the peace to continue.

“I appreciate the security agencies for their support, political parties for playing the game according to the rule,” Chima said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ZLP won in Isiala Ngwa South, Isiala Ngwa North, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Obingwa, Aba North, Aba South, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Bende, and Ohafia LGAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining two LGAs of Osisioma and Ugwunagbo were won by YPP.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

They’re a burden to us - Libya begins mass arrest of Nigerians after AFCON qualifier verdict

They’re a burden to us - Libya begins mass arrest of Nigerians after AFCON qualifier verdict

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

Lawmaker donates transformer to reconnect community with national grid

Lawmaker donates transformer to reconnect community with national grid

NNPCL truck driver arrested for diverting 10,000 litres of petrol

NNPCL truck driver arrested for diverting 10,000 litres of petrol

Trump, Harris make their final campaign rounds, millions vote early

Trump, Harris make their final campaign rounds, millions vote early

Former Delta State deputy governor passes away at 77

Former Delta State deputy governor passes away at 77

Pulse Sports

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Monday Okpebholo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

L-R: SDP Benson Akingboye and APC's Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State. [Facebook]

Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa

House of Reps [Facebook]

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver