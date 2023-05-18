The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zamfara APC sets up committee to investigate members who betrayed party

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party's secretariat has already received copies of petitions levelled against some of its members.

Zamfara's Governor Bello Matawalle lost his re-election bid in the 2023 governorship election [Legit]
Zamfara's Governor Bello Matawalle lost his re-election bid in the 2023 governorship election [Legit]

This is contained in a statement issued by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, in Gusau. The party said the committee is to be headed by Idris.

Speaking during the inauguration, Tukur Danfulani, the State APC chairman, urged members of the committee to thoroughly study all allegations levelled against members.

He said that the party secretariat in the state had already received copies of petitions levelled against some of its members.

"The committee should handle its assignment without fear or favour, in the interest of the party and in accordance with the provisions of the party's constitution," he said,

The chairman further said that the party would continue to ensure justice for all members at all levels.

"You must dig more to get correct information from the wards, local governments and state levels in order to have accurate information that will guide the party," he told committee members.

In his response, Idris thanked the party for finding the members worthy of the assignment, noting that his appointment as chairman indicated the trust the party had in him.

"We will not disappoint the party, members, nor the good people of Zamfara in delivering an excellent job," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on political matters, Ibrahim Ma'aji, was appointed to serve as the secretary of the committee.

NAN reports that Dauda Lawal of the PDP, defeated Matawalle, the incumbent governor, in the Zamfara governorship election. INEC declared Lawal the winner of the election with 377,726 votes.

The returning officer announced that Matawalle, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured a total of 311,976 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

