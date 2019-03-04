A Kano division of the Federal High Court has barred the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf, from contesting in the March 9 election.

Justice Lewis Allagoa ruled on Monday, March 4, 2019 that the PDP failed to conduct a proper primary election to crown Yusuf as its flagbearer.

Yusuf was declared the winner of the PDP's governorship ticket in October 2018 after a congress that took place at a private residence owned by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, his father-in-law and former Kano governor.

The court's decision to strip Yusuf of the ticket will most likely mean an easy victory for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, an incumbent who's seeking a second term in office despite graft allegations trailing him.

The governorship election is scheduled to take place on March 2.

Details later.