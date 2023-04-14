The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said Obi's petition against him lacks competence and asked the court to dismiss it.

Tinubu and Obi
Tinubu and Obi

Recommended articles

Tinubu stated this in his response to the petition filed by Obi and the Labour Party, faulting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring the former Lagos State governor as the President-elect.

Obi and his party claimed that Tinubu had not met all the constitutional requirements for a candidate to emerge as president.

But, Tinubu in his response argued that the former Anambra State governor was not a lawful member of the Labour Party as of the time the party nominated him as its candidate, and therefore lacks locus standi to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

His defence team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, added that as of 24th May 2022, six days before the primary election of the Labour Party purportedly held to produce/elect Obi as the presidential candidate of the party for the presidential election held on 25th February 2023, Obi was still a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he did not resign his membership of the said party until 24th May 2022.

They argued, among other things, that Obi was still a presidential aspirant in the PDP 30 days before the Labour Party held its presidential primary.

The legal team also argued that Tinubu was never convicted of a drug-related offence as claimed by Obi in his petition, adding that the reliefs being sought by the petitioners are not only incompetent but also un-grantable.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC ready for Saturday’s re-run election in Zamfara

INEC ready for Saturday’s re-run election in Zamfara

Coalition of Reps-elect to respect APC decision on zoning Assembly leadership

Coalition of Reps-elect to respect APC decision on zoning Assembly leadership

TETFund allocates ₦30bn for high impact projects in 18 tertiary institutions

TETFund allocates ₦30bn for high impact projects in 18 tertiary institutions

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race

Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls

Atiku woos voters for PDP candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi supplementary polls

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

R-Jolad unveils new R-Jolad Plus premium facility, offers top quality medical services

R-Jolad unveils new R-Jolad Plus premium facility, offers top quality medical services

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

Pulse Sports

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients