Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, who announced this, said the amount was realised on the spot as pledges on Wednesday.

According to him, hundreds of well-wishers, friends and associates of Governor Mai Mala Buni made generous and kind donations to support his reelection bid.

The Chairman of the Fund Raising Committee, Tijjani Tumsa, said the essence of raising funds was to ensure a smooth and hitch-free electioneering process without experiencing a financial setback.

He said they had every reason to make contributions towards bringing the governor and his deputy back to the office in the forthcoming elections, especially considering their performance in the last four years.

Earlier the Campaign Council Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, tasked party loyalists to donate generously to the mission, saying Gov Buni deserved a second term as he proved to be up and doing, considering the positive impacts.

He said the governor had provided infrastructure, security, education, health and youth empowerment, hence the need to support him to enable him to consolidate on the earlier gains recorded.