ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fund will be utilised for the campaign activities of the party's candidates.

APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, who announced this, said the amount was realised on the spot as pledges on Wednesday.

According to him, hundreds of well-wishers, friends and associates of Governor Mai Mala Buni made generous and kind donations to support his reelection bid.

The Chairman of the Fund Raising Committee, Tijjani Tumsa, said the essence of raising funds was to ensure a smooth and hitch-free electioneering process without experiencing a financial setback.

He said they had every reason to make contributions towards bringing the governor and his deputy back to the office in the forthcoming elections, especially considering their performance in the last four years.

Earlier the Campaign Council Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, tasked party loyalists to donate generously to the mission, saying Gov Buni deserved a second term as he proved to be up and doing, considering the positive impacts.

He said the governor had provided infrastructure, security, education, health and youth empowerment, hence the need to support him to enable him to consolidate on the earlier gains recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fund would be utilised to fund the campaign activities of all candidates contesting for elective positions on the platform of the party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto