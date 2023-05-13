Yari wants religious, tribal sentiments jettisoned for 10th Senate President

He gave the advice in his congratulatory message to the 109 Senators-elect from the 36 states of the federation on Saturday in Abuja while speaking on the type of Senate President the incoming Assembly deserves.

Yari, who also tasked the Senators-elect on unifying the country, said the incoming Assembly needed a Senate President that was compassionate, honest, fair-minded and result driven.

“I congratulate you all on your well-deserved victory at the polls, it is a testament of your popularity among your people and the confidence they have in you to deliver democracy dividends to them.

“You must therefore not disappoint them in anyway because your actions, inactions, omissions and commissions may affect them directly or indirectly.

“The division among Nigerians resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments is a narrative we must all work together to change for the country to move forward.

“You must all think up ways to work towards building a better and united country to make it safe for all,” Yari, who is among those aspiring to be the next President of the Senate said.

He added that the Senators-elect should see the voyage they were embarking on as a journey for the unification of Nigeria and an opportunity to rebuild the country in the interest of all.

The former two term governor of Zamfara charged the lawmakers to use the opportunity of their election to partner Senator Bola Tinubu, the President-elect in achieving the economic agenda of the country.

This, he said, was critical in ensuring human capital and infrastructural development of the country.

He also charged the Senators-elect to strive to ensure a smooth relationship between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

He expressed optimism that together in unity of purpose, the 10th assembly would make the country a better place for all and make it march the achievements of advance nations.

“While in the Senate, you should always be reminded that you are indebted to your constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to your people.

“This, in the first instance, is the reason you are elected to serve, and this is why you need a Senate President that is compassionate, honest, fair-minded and result driven.

“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the President of the Senate which is first among equals.