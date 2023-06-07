'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

The senator-elect for Zamfara West in the Senate, made the call when the South-South community in Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Yari who is one of the contenders for the president of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly said that the challenges bedeviling the the region could be resolved with collective efforts.

"The livelihood of South South is farming, fishing and others but today because of land degradation, these are no longer there," he said.

Yari expressed confidence in the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s ability to address the challenges.

"With President Tinubu who is economically sound and his adviser on National Assembly matters, these issues in the South South can be solved.

"The Ogoni clean up is doable. I believe that with the present president, it would be a reality," Yari said.

Speaking on the contest for the National Assembly, leadership, Yari urged political stakeholders to do the right thing by following the rule of law.

Yari however warned that nobody should contest the will of God on the National Assembly leadership.

"It is only God who enthrones or makes the king. Those that are on the throne should remember that they were given the opportunity by God and that God never shifts from where He is," he said.

Yari pledged that if he emerges the president of the senate, he would work with all stakeholders to make Nigeria better.

Responding to the coordinator of the group, Chief Premier Bello, said that the visit was to express the group’s support to Yari.

"We the people of South South believe that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

"We therefore identify with the position of the North and plead that the principle of balancing and inclusiveness be respected. That is the reason we are here," he said.

