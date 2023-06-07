The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yari says nobody should contest the will of God on the National Assembly leadership.

Abdulaziz Yari wants to become the senate president against the direction of his party [Guardian]
Abdulaziz Yari wants to become the senate president against the direction of his party [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The senator-elect for Zamfara West in the Senate, made the call when the South-South community in Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Yari who is one of the contenders for the president of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly said that the challenges bedeviling the the region could be resolved with collective efforts.

"The livelihood of South South is farming, fishing and others but today because of land degradation, these are no longer there," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yari expressed confidence in the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s ability to address the challenges.

"With President Tinubu who is economically sound and his adviser on National Assembly matters, these issues in the South South can be solved.

"The Ogoni clean up is doable. I believe that with the present president, it would be a reality," Yari said.

Speaking on the contest for the National Assembly, leadership, Yari urged political stakeholders to do the right thing by following the rule of law.

Yari however warned that nobody should contest the will of God on the National Assembly leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is only God who enthrones or makes the king. Those that are on the throne should remember that they were given the opportunity by God and that God never shifts from where He is," he said.

Yari pledged that if he emerges the president of the senate, he would work with all stakeholders to make Nigeria better.

Responding to the coordinator of the group, Chief Premier Bello, said that the visit was to express the group’s support to Yari.

"We the people of South South believe that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

"We therefore identify with the position of the North and plead that the principle of balancing and inclusiveness be respected. That is the reason we are here," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello described Yari as competent for the position, as a two-term governor, former chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, amongst other positions he previously held.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers