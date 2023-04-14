The sports category has moved to a new website.
Yahaya Bello says Kogi APC governorship primary peaceful, orderly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello called on the members and supporters of APC to respect the outcome of the election soon to be announced by the Zamfara Governor led primary election Committee.

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Adodo.

Bello said this in a statement by his Chief Press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, shortly after the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Direct Mode primary election was conducted under the supervision of Zamfara State Gov. Mohammed Bello-Matawalle, across the 239 wards

The correspondent of NAN who monitored the election reports that the exercise was very orderly devoid of any rancour in most of the places visited

At Gegu Community in Kogi Local Government Area, Anyigba in Dekina LGA and at Mopa in the Yagba West LGA the conduct of the party members was so impressive and orderly.

The governor said, “We are so glad that we haven’t received any report of violence or any crisis from Kogi East, Kogi Central and Kogi West Senatorial Districts.

“This has been our prayer from day one that the primary election of our great party this time be devoid of any crisis or violence to reflect the people’s will and aspiration."

Bello called on the members and supporters of APC to respect the outcome of the election soon to be announced by the Zamfara Governor led primary election Committee.

He called on all and sundry especially party members to respect the outcome of the primary so as to move forward and obtain victory at the Nov 11 governorship election in the state.

In the same vein, the information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, described the primary election as “very peaceful” and “encouraging” giving the maturity displayed by the party members across the state.

Fanwo called on residents of Kogi to emulate the display of decorum and maturity during the primary election, which he said was free, fair, credible and successful

He thanked the Primary election Committee led by Matawale and the officials of INEC the security operatives for their support to the successful conduct of the APC primary in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

