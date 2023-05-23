The sports category has moved to a new website.
Yahaya Bello reinstates officials who resigned for governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The officers had previously submitted their resignation letters in March to pursue their political ambitions.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State [Daily Post]
Ayoade Folashade, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made the pronouncement in a statement in Lokoja on Monday.

The SSG said, "The Office of the Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has officially announced the immediate reinstatement of five key officials in the state."

She gave the names of individuals approved to resume in their previous positions including Jibrin Momoh, the state's former Accountant General; Jamiu Abdulkarim-Asuku, the former chief of staff to the governor; and Yakubu Okala, the former State Auditor-General.

Others are Idris Asiwaju Asiru, the former Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, and Momodu Ozigi-Deedat, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

"The reinstatement of the Auditor-General and the commissioners was subject to the scrutiny and confirmation of the House of Assembly before they could resume their duties," the SSG said.

According to her, the key officers had previously submitted their resignation letters in March to pursue their political ambitions.

"Their reinstatement has been carefully considered and approved by Bello.

"We trust that the reinstatement of these officials will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state government in delivering its mandate to the people of Kogi," she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

