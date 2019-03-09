NAN reports that many of the women came out early to join the queue for accreditation and voting at polling centres in Tudun Wazirchi, Dandago, Sharada, Gandun Albasa and Kofar Kudu.

Hajiya Amina Jibril, told NAN that governorship election was very important to her because it directly affected her more than the Presidential election.

This is like a sacrifice to us to secure a good future for generations to come, because we need a credible leader, she said.

Batula Adamu, a house wife, also said she came out to vote as her nephew who was contesting for the State House of Assembly.

A civil servant, Malama Amina Muazu, said she would endure every hardship to vote for a candidate of her choice.

My outing today is a sacrifice to my state, because no matter the choice we make at the federal level, we must ensure credibility at state level, she said.

Meanwhile, voters in Ungogo Local Government Area of state have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the proper functioning of card readers used for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

They gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Rimini Gata,Ungogo Local Government area of Kano on Saturday.

Alhaji Abubakar Salisu said he was satisfied with the INEC arrangements for the election process, in a conducive atmosphere.

The card readers made voting process quick and fast, I am really impressed, he said.

He prayed that the election would be conducted peacefully.

Another voter, Mrs Sadiya Nura, said the voting process was laudable, and praised the matured manner voters were casting their votes at Rimin Gata primary school polling unit 014 and 015.

Yusuf Umar described the voting process as orderly and peaceful.

NAN reports that adequate security personnel were deployed to the polling units were well organised.

State Assembly Poll: Low turnout as voting commences in Amarata, Opolo in Bayelsa

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa, accreditation and voting in the state House Assembly commenced simultaneously across many polling centres in the state capital but with amid low turnout of voters.

This development was noticed in Amarata, Opolo polling units but Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Army personnel were at various polling units and strategic locations in the areas to ensure peace.

Officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived on time with the necessary voting materials at the polling units visited.

At Opolo Ward 5, Unit 4, 6, 5 and 10 in Yenagoa city, few voters were seen sitting while some on the queue as at 10.00 am.

At Amarata, ward 6 Unit 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18 and Onopa ward 7, the officials of the INEC arrived at 8.37 a.m.

Mr Happy Peter, a Presiding Officer in Opolo, ward 5 unit 6 said that the electoral commission had provided enough voting materials to accommodate all registered voters.

We have all the materials available, the card reader machines are working fine but the voters turnout is low for now, he said.

Amon Friday, Domestic Observer, decried the low turnout of voters but expressed the hope that the voting might pick up.

I commend INEC for providing materials and I believe the voters will still come out to cast their votes, Friday said.

One of the voters, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the low turnout could be fear of being hurt by thugs.

In Keffi, a local government area in Nasarawa state, there was low turnout of voters.

Emir Palace polling unit ,prison service polling unit ,Tudun polling unit, all in Tudun Kofar ward in Keffi Local Government Area of the state among others showed voter apathy

Malam Abubakar Sani, a voter in Emir Palace polling unit, Tudun Kofar ward of Keffi Local Government Area expressed concern over political, apathy in the area.

If you compare this election with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, you will notice that there is low turnout of voters in this election.

The reasons may be due to lack of performance by some politicians or based on voter personal reason, he said.

He, however, expressed happiness with the conduct of the election.

Mrs Veronica Audu, a voter at ECWA polling unit, Angwan Rimi ward of Keffi Local Government Area of the state also decried the low turnout of voters.

She said that no matter the situation in the country, electorate are supposed to come out to exercise their rights by voting the candidate of their choice.