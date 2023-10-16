ADVERTISEMENT
Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Ima Elijah

Wike writes letter to Wabara.

Nyesom Wike [Punch]
Nyesom Wike [Punch]

In a letter addressed to Adolphus Wabara, the acting chair of the BoT, Wike questioned the BoT's authority in deciding the occupant of the office of the National Secretary.

Wike expressed his dismay at Wabara's reference to Emeka Ihedioha as the "former governor of Imo state" in the official communication.

He stated, "The Board of Trustees lacks the moral authority to intervene in the issue of who occupies the Office of the National Secretary.

“Their silence during the party's constitutional violations before the 2023 General Elections raises questions about their credibility as the conscience of the Party."

Furthermore, Wike emphasised that the decision of who holds the position of National Secretary goes beyond the BoT's jurisdiction.

He clarified, "If and when a vacancy occurs, the responsibility of deciding the appointment lies with the entire Southern States to which the position was zoned, not solely the South East geopolitical zone as implied in your letter."

Regarding the copying of the letter to Emeka Ihedioha, Wike pointed out the Supreme Court's ruling nullifying Ihedioha's election as the governor of Imo State.

He stated, "Ihedioha was never elected Governor of Imo State, as per the Supreme Court’s pronouncement. Copying him in official correspondence would be misleading and detrimental to the Party’s integrity."

Anyanwu, who emerged as the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming Imo State elections on November 11, now faces mounting uncertainties within the party's leadership, adding a new layer of complexity to the already competitive electoral landscape.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

