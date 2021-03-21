Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan won’t get his support if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gives him the 2023 presidential ticket.

The governor said his party’s interest is more important to him, adding that he won’t engage in anti-party activity.

He, however, affirmed that the people of Rivers State would support the ex-president if the ruling party presents him.

According to a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said this while speaking to the BBC pidgin at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 19, 2021.

He said, “If President Jonathan is given the APC presidential ticket, he knows that I will not support him. I will not engage in anti-party activities. Even if he is from the South, I will not endorse him. What is paramount is my party’s interest.”

Despite the agitations within his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the need to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the south, Wike maintained that if zoning the ticket to the North would make the party win the 2023 general election, he would support the decision.

On his political future, Wike said he would announce his decision in July 2022 after completing all the projects his administration started.

However, Jonathan had recently debunked the reports that he is running for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the ruling APC.

Describing the reports as mere speculations, the ex-president said he has no interest in the 2023 presidential race.