Breaking: Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London

How did it happen: Wike attended the meeting on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with a retinue of governors and other political allies from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.

Although details of the meeting were still sketchy as of the time of this report, this reporter learnt that it was part of negotiations ahead of next year's general elections.

Obi's several meetings: Recall that Obi had met at separate times with Obasanjo and Wike in Nigeria, the London meeting is therefore touted to be an opportunity for all the parties to further deepen consultation as the elections draw near.

Why London: Pulse had earlier reported that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, jetted out to London for a scheduled meeting with the Rivers State Governor later today.

This comes days after Wike reportedly met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the England capital on Monday, August 22, 2022.