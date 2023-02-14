Wike is bloodthirsty – Atiku’s camp

Speaking on Monday, February 13, 2023, in an interview on Trust TV, Shaibu condemned Governor Wike for his comments on last week’s attack on Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General (DG) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State.

What Shaibu said: “Wike is a blood-thirsty man. A man’s car’s was riddled with bullets. And the next day, you hold a press conference to say that he was lucky. Imagine. That’s a lawyer. Some persons went to school, but the school didn’t pass through them.

“He is unintelligible unfortunately. Because if he were, he would know the implication of what he is talking about,” Shaibu said.

What happened: A blog had claimed that Governor Wike said Sekibo and his loyalists “escaped me; they are lucky”.

Banking on that report, Shaibu said Governor Wike has indicted himself.

Wike replies allegations: Wike has said the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.

Wike said having realised that they do not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout owned by the state government, which was not granted.