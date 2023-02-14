ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike is bloodthirsty – Atiku’s camp

Ima Elijah

Banking on that report, Shaibu said Governor Wike has indicted himself.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]

With just 10 days to the 2023 general elections, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as a “bloodthirsty” man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking on Monday, February 13, 2023, in an interview on Trust TV, Shaibu condemned Governor Wike for his comments on last week’s attack on Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General (DG) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State.

What Shaibu said: “Wike is a blood-thirsty man. A man’s car’s was riddled with bullets. And the next day, you hold a press conference to say that he was lucky. Imagine. That’s a lawyer. Some persons went to school, but the school didn’t pass through them.

“He is unintelligible unfortunately. Because if he were, he would know the implication of what he is talking about,” Shaibu said.

What happened: A blog had claimed that Governor Wike said Sekibo and his loyalists “escaped me; they are lucky”.

Banking on that report, Shaibu said Governor Wike has indicted himself.

Wike replies allegations: Wike has said the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.

Wike said having realised that they do not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout owned by the state government, which was not granted.

Instead of returning to prepare the stadium that was approved, Governor Wike stated that the PCC is making allegation of threat to life as the reason why they are putting off holding their rally in Rivers State.

Find out What is Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP: Court extends order stopping Wike's suspension

PDP: Court extends order stopping Wike's suspension

Wike is bloodthirsty – Atiku’s camp

Wike is bloodthirsty – Atiku’s camp

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

I’ve not received COVID-19 palliative funds for creative industry – Lai Mohammed

I’ve not received COVID-19 palliative funds for creative industry – Lai Mohammed

How age verification systems can threaten user privacy

How age verification systems can threaten user privacy

PDP says Atiku’s rally in Rivers was cancelled to prevent deaths

PDP says Atiku’s rally in Rivers was cancelled to prevent deaths

Global vaccine giant GAVI appoints former Nigerian minister new CEO

Global vaccine giant GAVI appoints former Nigerian minister new CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money