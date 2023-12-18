Don't pull the ladder you use in climbing, Wike speaks on feud with Fubara

“Don’t pull the ladder that you use in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there.

“And leave the ladder too so that other people can also climb the ladder,” Wike said.

His remarks come amid an ongoing political feud between him and his successor and incumbent, Governor Siminalye Fubara.

Fubara and his predecessor have been at loggerheads over the past few weeks regarding who controls the political structure of the oil-rich state. The political imbroglio is threatening to spiral out of control with the state legislature already factionalised.

No fewer than nine commissioners believed to be loyal to the former governor have also resigned from the Fubara's cabinet, suggesting a further degeneration of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Wike commented on the political development in his state while addressing the traditional leaders of Ogbaland who visited him at his Port Harcourt residence on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The chiefs and other members of the traditional institution from Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, led by Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, visited the minister to congratulate him on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

They seized the opportunity to sue for peace over the political crisis in the state.

In his response, the former governor assured the monarchs that he and his team would heed the call for peace in the state, promising that they would not resort to violence in settling the political differences.

He debunked the notion that the crisis in the state has an ethnic colouration, adding that Rivers residents didn't vote in the March 18 election based on ethnicity.

“We didn’t vote based on ethnicity…but for the unity of Rivers,” the minister said.

“We shall never be part of violence but will always support peace.”

“There are rules within the political group you emerge.

