ADVERTISEMENT
Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Bayo Wahab

Wike urged residents of the state to turn out en mass to give Tinubu a warm reception.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Wike in a statewide broadcast announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that Tinubu is scheduled for a two-day visit to commission some projects in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the governor, the president-elect would commission the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola flyover and the newly built Magistrate Court Complex in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas respectively.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en masse to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development,” the governor said.

Wike, therefore, urged residents of the state to turn out en mass to give Tinubu a warm reception.

Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order,” Wike said.

The governor also begged for the understanding of businessmen and labour unions in the state following the decision.

Bayo Wahab

ADVERTISEMENT

