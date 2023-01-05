Why North will vote massively for Tinubu – APC campaign DG

Umar, who is also the Gombe State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said this on Wednesday, January 04, 2022, when Yahaya paid homage to Alhaji Muhammadu Hamza, the Emir of Nafada, in Nafada Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

What Umar said: According to him, over the years the north had shown commitment to the unity of the country by voting candidates of southern extraction to win elections through the ballot.

He said that the electorate in the north believes in justice and equity just as the APC, hence supporting a shift of the presidency to the south will eventually lead to the democratic emergence of Tinubu.

In his words: “Tinubu has protected all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnicity by carrying everyone along when he was governor of Lagos State.

“He is not a tribalistic or ethno-religious kind of person but a leader that prioritises competence and capacity.

“This is the reason he appointed different persons from any part of the country to do the job under his leadership as the then governor of Lagos State,” he said.