Why North will vote massively for Tinubu – APC campaign DG

Ima Elijah

"Tinubu has protected all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnicity..."

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Director-General (DG) of the Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State re-election, Zubair Umar, has said that the northern electorate would vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu as it did for Moshood Abiola in 1993.

Umar, who is also the Gombe State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said this on Wednesday, January 04, 2022, when Yahaya paid homage to Alhaji Muhammadu Hamza, the Emir of Nafada, in Nafada Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

What Umar said: According to him, over the years the north had shown commitment to the unity of the country by voting candidates of southern extraction to win elections through the ballot.

He said that the electorate in the north believes in justice and equity just as the APC, hence supporting a shift of the presidency to the south will eventually lead to the democratic emergence of Tinubu.

In his words: “Tinubu has protected all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnicity by carrying everyone along when he was governor of Lagos State.

“He is not a tribalistic or ethno-religious kind of person but a leader that prioritises competence and capacity.

“This is the reason he appointed different persons from any part of the country to do the job under his leadership as the then governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Umar stated that he was confident that the way the north unanimously voted for Abiola in the 1993 and Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, would be replicated for Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Why North will vote massively for Tinubu – APC campaign DG

