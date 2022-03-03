Why I want to be president —Tinubu

The APC national leader said the country was in dire need of a leader who could unite the people, tackle insecurity and bring about the desired socio-economic development.

He said the consultation with the traditional rulers was in furtherance of his 2023 presidential aspiration and to get the prayers and support of the royal fathers.

Tinubu said he decided to meet with the traditional rulers because of the respect he placed on culture and tradition.

“We have struggled for democracy and today we have democracy but we are not stable yet. By now we should have a good farming system and opportunities to produce for other nations to buy.

“We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task. I’m in this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children.

“For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great. That was why we formed APC based on principles.

“I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change. I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we had never failed any election”, he said.

He said there must be continuity in governance for progress to be attained.

“I was the first governor in Nigeria to start paying the WAEC fee of secondary school students. I shall do it again as a President,” he said.

Tinubu said he was not new to contesting for the seat of the nation’s topmost position, saying he has been on the Nigeria project since the 70s.

“I was with MKO Abiola in SDP. I was a senator before he came out. I was the youngest senator of that era.

“We believed that there must be democracy in Nigeria, there must be freedom and there must be opportunities.

“We have to collaborate, unite and promote ourselves instead of fighting. We all see what is happening in Ukraine today, we don’t need such experience here”, he said.

Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman of South-West Agenda 2023 for Tinubu Presidential Ambition, (SWAGA) said Tinubu has made great investment toward promoting the development of Ekiti state.

“That APC is in Ekiti today is traceable to God and Tinubu. He struggled for it and restored progressive politics here. He has made many Ekiti people commissioners, Special Advisers and local government chairmen in Lagos.

“Tinubu honoured our own hero in Ekiti, Adekunle Fajuyi by building a house for him. He has helped so many people, including myself.

“Tinubu brought a paradigm shift to governance in Lagos. In fact, he is a miracle worker.

“As a governor of Lagos State, he was ranked first and no wonder he remained the last man standing when the then AD lost grip of the Southwest”, Adeyeye said.

Responding, Oba Gabriel Adejumo, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti and Chairman of the Ekiti Traditional Council, said the constitution permits every qualified Nigerian to aspire for any position.

He prayed for God’s guidance and protection to help Tinubu realise his ambition.