Why I stepped down from speakership race - Kwara Rep

Olawuyi, who represented Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara.

The lawmaker said that he considered the party’s choice of Rep Tajudeen Abass for the position as supreme, hence his decision to step down.

“Nobody forced me to step down on my speakership ambition, but having learnt of the party’s choice and position on the house leadership, I had no option than to follow the path of progressiveness,” Olawuyi said.

He expressed appreciation for the support he received from his constituents over the years, promising that the new dispensation under President Bola Tinubu would witness more socio-economic development.