ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why I stepped down from speakership race - Kwara Rep

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also called for more synergy, dedication and commitment from party leaders and supporters, in order to take the constituency to greater heights.

Rep. Tunji Olawuyi. [Twitter:@musbauceo]
Rep. Tunji Olawuyi. [Twitter:@musbauceo]

Recommended articles

Olawuyi, who represented Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara.

The lawmaker said that he considered the party’s choice of Rep Tajudeen Abass for the position as supreme, hence his decision to step down.

“Nobody forced me to step down on my speakership ambition, but having learnt of the party’s choice and position on the house leadership, I had no option than to follow the path of progressiveness,” Olawuyi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed appreciation for the support he received from his constituents over the years, promising that the new dispensation under President Bola Tinubu would witness more socio-economic development.

He also called for more synergy, dedication and commitment from party leaders and supporters, in order to take the constituency to greater heights.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA destroys 30.9 hectares of cannabis farms in 3 states

NDLEA destroys 30.9 hectares of cannabis farms in 3 states

Canadian-based Nigerian Professor steps in to save alma mater

Canadian-based Nigerian Professor steps in to save alma mater

NDLEA intercepts 122,900 Tramadol pills, Exol-5 in 3 states

NDLEA intercepts 122,900 Tramadol pills, Exol-5 in 3 states

UK charity to establish entrepreneurial centres in 6 regions in Nigeria

UK charity to establish entrepreneurial centres in 6 regions in Nigeria

Why I stepped down from speakership race - Kwara Rep

Why I stepped down from speakership race - Kwara Rep

Oyo State farmers want the state to become nation’s food basket

Oyo State farmers want the state to become nation’s food basket

I remain grateful to Buhari, Tinubu for my successes in politics — Aregbesola

I remain grateful to Buhari, Tinubu for my successes in politics — Aregbesola

Pantami wins Award of Excellence for contributions to digital economy

Pantami wins Award of Excellence for contributions to digital economy

Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akpabio visits Wike

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Barthiya Wesley [Twitter]

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing Senate President election to Akpabio.

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

Akpabio, Senate President of 10th Assembly [Channels TV]

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36