Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

Emefiele is too partisan: Speaking while receiving members of the Youth Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Seyi Tinubu, Akeredolu posits that Emefiele's dalliance with the APC presidential ticket should have prompted his ouster as CBN governor.

Pulse Nigeria

Moreover, the governor suggests that, having failed to secure the nomination, Emefiele may attempt to sabotage the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Akeredolu further disclosed that the rating of the APC has drastically dropped with the naira and fuel shortages in the country.

What he said: "We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favorable. Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy?

“How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed. Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

“Okada, taxis , banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction. We have said that this man (CBN Governor) should be removed when he contested to be President. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be President will frustrate us at this time.”