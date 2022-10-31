RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Ima Elijah

"He has already finished the one of N11 billion from the party’s primaries..."

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Read Also

Wike stated this over the weekend at a media parley in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Why Ayu has not resigned: “Why does he not want to resign? He is hoping that Nigerians will donate money to the party so he will superintendent over that money.

“He has already finished the one of N11 billion from the party’s primaries. Account for it, he says it is in the account. Show the public the account. Print out the statement of account of PDP and let the world see how the N11 billion was expended.

“And this is the party that all of us have laboured to take over power from the ruling party that we said has done badly. And then the national chairman will open his mouth to talk about stopping contestants.

“Ayu shouldn’t say so. He tried it in Rivers state. He came to manipulate and try to put some gubernatorial aspirants, but he saw the result. We dealt with him,” Wike said.

Main reason why Ayu should resign: The Governor and his associates have been calling for Ayu to resign, insisting that it is against PDP’s constitution for the national chairman and the presidential candidate to come from the same zone.

Ayu is from Benue (North Central), while the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hails from Adamawa (North East).

Other reasons why Ayu should resign: Wike had also accused the PDP national chairman of being “very corrupt” and not being accountable for the money that enters the party’s coffers.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

El Rufai and Peter Obi

Court document shows Peter Obi not to blame for El-Rufai’s arrest