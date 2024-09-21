ADVERTISEMENT
Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former governor who is also the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District of the state, said he had not received any report of violence from anywhere across the state.

Adams Oshiomole
Adams Oshiomole

Oshiomhole stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

“It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. You all have been monitoring the process, have you seen where they are sharing money?

“People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they want good government.

“During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something, but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election across the state, while also commending the elderly ones for turning out to vote at the election.

According to him, their decision is borne out of their desire to see a better Edo for their children.

“I am very enthusiastic to see the elderly ones coming out to vote in this election.

“This shows their resolve to see their children having a better life,” he added.

