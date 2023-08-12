ADVERTISEMENT
We're ready to welcome Shaibu, Edo Labour Party delacres

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party said the door is open for Shaibu to join the party.

Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu.
Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu. [Thisdaylive]

This was made known by the state Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, who declared that Shaibu is welcome if he decides to join the Labour Party.

Ogbaloi said this after a meeting with governorship aspirants under the party on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, are currently having a rocky relationship over the former's alleged ambition to contest for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket ahead of the governorship election in Edo State next year.

The Deputy Governor recently obtained a court order restraining Obaseki and the state House of Assembly from commencing impeachment proceedings against him.

He has also been rumoured to be eyeing a move to another party, preferably his former abode, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the state Labour Party Chairman said everyone is welcome in the party, including the embattled Shaibu.

“If Philip Shaibu is coming to our party he will not be coming as Deputy Governor but as an individual like any other person. The party is open to everyone in Nigeria. The doors are open to anybody who wants to come in to contest the election,” Ogbaloi said.

The Chairman explained that the party decided to convey the meeting having observed that the numbers of the aspirants are increasing daily.

He said this called for the need to bring the aspirants together, interact with them and tell them the best approach they can adopt to sensitise members towards the primary election.

He added that there was also a need to appreciate the aspirants for the manner they have gone about their campaigns so far.

On whether the conflict between Obaseki and Shaibu presented an opportunity the Labour Party could explore, Ogbaloi stated that his party needs a healthy opposition, adding that winning is more interesting and better when you fight against a healthy man.

“We want the Labour Party to win the governorship election come 2024. And to win the election we must have a candidate that will be generally acceptable to the people of Edo State,’ he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo

