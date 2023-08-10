ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former national chairman of the APC, however, expressed support for zoning of the state governorship ticket to Edo Central for equity.

Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole said this in Benin on Thursday when he spoke with newsmen on his reaction to the rumour of Shaibu’s planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC due his current rift with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said that the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs).

“However, what is happening that you are talking about is only what I read in your newspaper according to the angle you chose to report it and not because you want to report lies but because you don’t know the fact behind the figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I can say is that regardless of the party divides, it is my wish for Edo to be governed in peace and harmony because of the super party to which we all belong to, the federal republic of Nigeria.

“The political parties even the rates of decamping and re-camping shows that the only thing that is constant is Nigeria and not the political parties.

”To that extent, as someone who has had the rare privilege to be the chief steward at the Osadebay Avenue, it is my wish that this government and even future governments regardless of the political parties, govern in peace,” he said.

Oshiomhole added: “But what I read, if that is what you are referring to about somebody going to court to complain about suspicion of about being impeached, I don’t know how court adjudicate over suspicion, maybe I am a very poor legal student.

“I don’t know about that but let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to APC, APC is not a rehabilitation centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can tell you that for free. We in APC, we are satisfied the way we are, we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out.

“No IDP camp in APC.”

The former national chairman of the APC, however, expressed support for zoning of the state governorship ticket to Edo Central for equity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

US alleges China influencing Nigeria with loans

US alleges China influencing Nigeria with loans

Nigeria’s economy will bounce back under Tinubu, Presidential aide

Nigeria’s economy will bounce back under Tinubu, Presidential aide

Troops kill Boko Haram fighters in ambush as notorious terrorist surrenders

Troops kill Boko Haram fighters in ambush as notorious terrorist surrenders

How FG is addressing desertification, coastal erosion, flooding – Shettima

How FG is addressing desertification, coastal erosion, flooding – Shettima

We won’t dialogue with bandits in Katsina, Gov Radda

We won’t dialogue with bandits in Katsina, Gov Radda

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu kneels to greet Muhammadu Buhari [The Cable]

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu.

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler caution council chairmen (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler cautions LG