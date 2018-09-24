Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

We stand with Ambode for 2nd term – Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum

Ambode We stand with Gov for 2nd term – Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum

The Forum said this in a statement by its Secretary General, Akin Malaolu, on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We stand with Ambode for 2nd term – Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum play

Ambode

(ThisDay )

The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum says it  stands with Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State over his second term ambition.

The Forum said this in a statement by its Secretary General, Akin Malaolu, on Monday in Abuja.

Malaolu expressed concern over what it called the gang up being organised by some political leaders over the second term ambition of Gov. Ambode.

” We are alarmed by the gang up being organised by some political leaders over the second term ambition of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

”It is  important to educate the political leaders that the victory of APC and Ambode at the polls in 2015 elections was due to many factors.

”One of which was the role played by Yoruba Ronu leadership Forum that worked underground to ensure his victory due to the altercations between the Oba of Lagos and the Igbo community in Lagos over the lagoon saga that turned political and we are prepared to work for him regardless of his minor shortcomings.

”We are, therefore, warning that the threats to deny Ambode his deserved second term and fair performance so far, may snowball into massive protest votes if care is not taken.

”We are putting leaders of APC, including its so-called Mandate and Justice groups on notice, that the general people and voters in Lagos and the South-West are not in companionship with your lots over attempts at denying Gov.Akinwunmi Ambode his second term in office.

ALSO READ: Gov Ambode is being forced to sign 3 frustrating conditions

“And we beseech all to sheath their swords for better political negotiations to reduce the political tension that has enveloped the people of Lagos State and the South-West in general.

” We have no intention of addressing anyone on this subject again as our position is final and can’t be changed to another alternative.

” A stitch in time saves nine,” Malaolu said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Osun Election Sen. Adeleke in early lead as INEC announces resultsbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion What happens when musicians choose to go political?
In Lagos Government covers 1,300km street lighting in 3 years
Ambode Lagos Governor’s fate hangs in the balance as party insists on primary
Ambode Governor directs state public works to fix Lagos roads in 4 weeks
Ambode APC Primary: Ikuforiji urges Epe indigenes to pray for Governor’s second term bid
Sanwo-Olu Ambode's 2nd term ambition suffers another blow as 57 Lagos council Vice Chairmen endorse aspirant
Sanwo-Olu Aspirant denies withdrawing from Lagos governorship race against Ambode

Politics

Osun Governorship Election Saraki storms Osun meets Omisore ahead of re-run
Osun Governorship Election Saraki storms Osun meets Omisore ahead of re-run
PDP supporters protest verdict on Osun guber election, storm INEC office
Osun Governorship Election Protesters storm INEC office
INEC’s verdict on Osun election, a threat to democracy – David Mark
Osun Governorship Election INEC’s verdict, a threat to democracy – David Mark
Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for President.
Goodluck Jonathan 'Why Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for president in 2019'
X
Advertisement